Infosys launches Metaverse Foundry

Infosys metaverse foundry is an integral part of Infosys Living Labs that’s driving the digital innovation agenda for enterprises racing to adapt to emerging priorities and market trends.

Infosys metaverse foundry will ease and fast-track enterprises’ exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, for their customers, workplace, products and operations.

Infosys metaverse foundry converges the power of domain and design expertise, platforms and digital accelerators, with strong relationships in a rich creator-partner economy. Enterprises can harness this confluence of capabilities as services on-tap, with the flexibility to ramp up and down their explorations at will.

This gives them on-demand ability to securely and efficiently create their own metaverse environment, deliver signature experiences in an existing metaverse, and bring advanced AI-powered data analytics and simulations to realize their evolving aspirations as the internet evolves.