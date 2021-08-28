Infosys Public Services to digitise Manitoba Public Insurance ops

US-based Infosys subsidiary Infosys Public Services on Thursday said it will digitally transform Manitoba Public Insurance, a Crown corporation that provides auto insurance and driver services.
Infosys Public Services CEO Eric Paternoster said that the company, along-with Celtic, had previously helped 19 jurisdictions across North America modernize and digitise various vehicle and driver licensing processes.
Founded in 2009, Infosys Public Services helps public sector organisations navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms.