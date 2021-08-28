    Infosys Public Services to digitise Manitoba Public Insurance ops

    • US-based Infosys subsidiary Infosys Public Services on Thursday said it will digitally transform Manitoba Public Insurance, a Crown corporation that provides auto insurance and driver services.
    • Infosys Public Services CEO Eric Paternoster said that the company, along-with Celtic, had previously helped 19 jurisdictions across North America modernize and digitise various vehicle and driver licensing processes.
    • Founded in 2009, Infosys Public Services helps public sector organisations navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms.
