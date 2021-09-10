    Infosys rolls out digital commerce platform Equinox

    • Bengaluru-headquartered Information Technology services and consulting major Infosys announced the launch of its omnichannel commerce platform Equinox for business-to-business and business-to-consumer buyers.
    • The Infosys Equinox platform will help businesses transform digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, ecommerce, store operations, supply chain and customer service through its multiple offerings.
    • Infosys Equinox is currently being used by global enterprises in retail, consumer products and goods, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media industry.
