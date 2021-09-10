Infosys rolls out digital commerce platform Equinox

HomeNewsInfosys rolls out digital commerce platform Equinox
Bengaluru-headquartered Information Technology services and consulting major Infosys announced the launch of its omnichannel commerce platform Equinox for business-to-business and business-to-consumer buyers.
The Infosys Equinox platform will help businesses transform digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, ecommerce, store operations, supply chain and customer service through its multiple offerings.
Infosys Equinox is currently being used by global enterprises in retail, consumer products and goods, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media industry.