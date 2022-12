The buyback offer will continue till June 6, 2023. Infosys repurchased equity shares on exchanges on the first day of the sale for around Rs 202 crore.

Over 5.02 crore equity shares totalling Rs 9,300 crore at a face value of Rs 5 apiece would be included in Infosys’ entire repurchase offer. No more than Rs 1,850 per share should be paid for the buyback.