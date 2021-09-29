Infosys to enter into MoUs with Karnataka govt to help achieve NEP objective

The Minister informed that the MoUs would help the Karanataka government utilise ‘Infosys Springboard’, comprising of over 3,000 skill development courses for college students, ‘Campus Connect’ for digital learning of college faculty and professional guidance for students, and for a donation of 15,000 de-bonded computers to colleges from Infosys.”

“Institutions will be mentored and guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between KDEM and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration,” he added.