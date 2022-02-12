Insights on how to sell saas products

After we found product market fit @Segment in Dec 2012, we nearly ran out of money because we were so scared to ask customers to pay. It took two gracious customers, a cocky sales advisor and a lot of fernet to learn the true value of our product. A 🧵 with 📸 1/18

The underlying challenge was two-fold: (1) analytics.js was an open source library and we came from the open source mindset, so our anchor was $0, (2) we were all fresh out of college, had a few hundred bucks to our names, and had never sold anything. 2/18

So without _really_ thinking about it, we decided to make Segment free for a while after launch in December 2012. 3/18

But even with just four co-founders and no staff, our slim $100k of company cash at launch was slowly but surely burning down. 4/18

With about 10 weeks of cash left, we decided to launch our paid plans, so that we could show some revenue growth headed into a fundraise. 5/18

We emailed every customer (businesses, mind you) apologizing profusely and saying that the price was going to rise to $10/month. 6/18

It was such a ridiculously low ask. God bless Eduardo from Maxistore @esoubihe who emailed us back saying “You better raise your prices, this is too low for me to believe I can trust you with my customer data long term.” 7/18

We raised the highest plan to $50/mo or something 🤣🤣 8/18

Revenue grew enough for a fundraise (a story for another day), but of course that only raised the revenue expectations! Now we needed many millions in revenue. 9/18

I tried desperately to sell all the inbound signups from bigger companies, but somehow I couldn’t quite close any. 10/18

So we hired @Mitch_Morando as our sales advisor, and he immediately blew our minds: “This is an enterprise software product. You’re charging $120/yr? You should be charging $120,000/yr.” 11/18

We went to our first sales meeting together, with @natfriedman who was CEO of Xamarin at the time. Before we went in, Mitch threatened: “If you don’t ask for $120k/yr then I quit as your sales advisor.” My stomach turned over. A 1000x increase?? 12/18

We sat down with Nat and his team. All I remember is the end of the conversation where he asked what our pricing was. I said “$120,000 a year” and turned a deep, deep red. 13/18

Nat very, very graciously replied that he saw the value in $12k/yr. I pushed for $18k/yr and he agreed. 14/18

I was completely shocked. 150x higher price than what we thought was reasonable before. And Nat had explained how he valued the product, which we could reference next time. 15/18