Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, to testify before US Congress amid probes on platform’s impact on young users

Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, will be testifying before the US Congress as criticism mounts over concerns related to the safety of young users on the platform.
The Instagram chief highlighted a series of features and updates that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform has introduced for the safety of young users, emphasizing parental controls apart from changes such as making young teens’ accounts private by default and restricting the kinds of ads they see.
The platform has been under the scanner after former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen made a series of revelations about the social media major including internal research by Facebook and Instagram on the platforms’ impact on teenagers and young girls in terms of their mental health.