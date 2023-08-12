Instagram expands features with music for photo carousels and collaboration option

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Instagram now allows users to pair music with their photo carousels and introduced multiple collaborators on posts and Reels.
  • The ‘Add Yours’ sticker, revised to prompt challenge or hashtag participation, enable creators to highlight fan Reels.
  • These adaptations reflect Instagram’s shift from its photo-sharing origins, as it seeks to promote more multimedia and interactive content.
