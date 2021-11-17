HomeNewsInstagram is now using video selfies for identity verification
Instagram is now using video selfies for identity verification
Instagram is now started asking for video selfies for identity verification, as per the screenshots shared by the social media consultant Matt Navara.
Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users’ identities.
The cited source suggested that Instagram isn’t asking for a video selfie verification to all the existing accounts for now and the new accounts are reportedly getting a prompt to verify their identity via a short selfie video clip.