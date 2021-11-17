    Instagram is now using video selfies for identity verification

    • Instagram is now started asking for video selfies for identity verification, as per the screenshots shared by the social media consultant Matt Navara.
    • Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users’ identities.
    • The cited source suggested that Instagram isn’t asking for a video selfie verification to all the existing accounts for now and the new accounts are reportedly getting a prompt to verify their identity via a short selfie video clip.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.