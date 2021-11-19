Home News Instagram plans to put an end to the Threads app
- If you liked this feature, then don’t worry as it seems that the same will also be made available in the original Instagram app when the company plans to shut down Threads, as per a report
- It should be noted that Instagram will drop its support for Threads by the end of December.
- While Instagram hasn’t revealed the exact reason behind shutting Threads, the company’s spokesperson did say that the platform is now focusing on improving the experience of Instagram users.
