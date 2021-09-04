Instagram may not be a photo-sharing app anymore

Still, the app takes your App Store payment info right away, so it could be a barrier to entry for people who worry they won’t remember to delete Glass before the trial period ends, should they not want to continue with it.
Glass also appeals to photographers by allowing for a wider variety of image sizes on the app – the maximum aspect ratio is 16 x 9, which accommodates the size of standard camera photos.
At the time of the app’s waitlist launch in August, Watson told TechCrunch that Glass was sending hundreds of invites out every day.