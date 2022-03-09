Instagram shutting down IGTV. This shows how short-form content is the future. A [Thread]:

Instagram will shut down long-form video content, i.e., IGTV. As per the sources, they want to focus more on short-form content.

What’s interesting is that this happened on the same day when TikTok released 10 min long video option for the users. TikTok started from 15 secs to 30 secs to 3 mins to 5 mins and now, 10 minutes.

Why so? Because TikTok wants to: – Compete with YouTube and Instagram – Retain their popular creators – And increase revenue

On the other hand, Instagram might be rolling out some new features focused on short-form content, later this year. This shows how short-form content is the future.

Instagram is working on a new “ad experience” that will allow creators to earn ad revenue from Reels. It will “double down” the service of video content on the platform.

Instagram explained that they are trying to make the platform “as simple as possible to discover and create”.

Creators who were earning from the in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on their previous earnings. We are also expected to see some new ad experience on Instagram for monetizing content from Reels.

Let us bid adieu to IGTV and see what Instagram has in store for us. Let me know what you think about this bold move of shutting down IGTV.