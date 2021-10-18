    Instagram spends the majority of its $390 million global advertising budget on targeting teens, according to a new report

    • Instagram is so desperate to keep a foothold with teenage users that it spends the majority of its marketing budget targeting teens with ads, according to a new report.
    • Instagram could now be losing teens to competitors – 35% of teenagers said Snapchat was their favorite social media app and 30% said their favorite was TikTok, while only 22% of teens ranked Instagram as their favorite, according to a Piper Sandler survey published last month.
    • The new report comes after a wave of blowback against Instagram and Facebook following a bombshell Wall Street Journal investigation that revealed internal Instagram research that suggests the app has negative effects on teens’ mental health.
