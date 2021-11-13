    Instagram starts testing ‘Take a Break’ feature to encourage healthy App usage.

    • Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri on Wednesday announced the test for the long-awaited feature.
    • As Mosseri described in an accompanying video, when a user opts into the feature, it encourages them to take a break from Instagram after they spend a certain duration of time on the app at 10, 20, or 30-minute intervals.
    • Instagram has worked with third-party experts for advice on what tips to offer and how to frame taking a break, Mosseri said.
    Daily.