Instagram Threads Achieves One-Fifth of Twitter’s User Base, Sees Dramatic Success

  • Instagram Threads has attracted 100 million users since its launch, achieving one-fifth of Twitter’s global weekly active user base and surpassing rival Truth Social by 86 times.
  • Despite a minor dip in daily users and usage time, Threads has exceeded 150 million downloads, led by India, Brazil, and the U.S.
  • Future upgrades for Threads include iOS 17 support, an edit button, multi-account support, and integration with ActivityPub, all while not yet available in the EU due to privacy concerns.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals