Instagram Threads Achieves One-Fifth of Twitter’s User Base, Sees Dramatic Success

- Instagram Threads has attracted 100 million users since its launch, achieving one-fifth of Twitter’s global weekly active user base and surpassing rival Truth Social by 86 times.
- Despite a minor dip in daily users and usage time, Threads has exceeded 150 million downloads, led by India, Brazil, and the U.S.
- Future upgrades for Threads include iOS 17 support, an edit button, multi-account support, and integration with ActivityPub, all while not yet available in the EU due to privacy concerns.