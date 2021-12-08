HomeNewsInstagram unveils its ‘ stricter approach ‘ to keep teens safe
Instagram unveils its ‘ stricter approach ‘ to keep teens safe
On the eve of a Senate subcommittee hearing, the platform shares plans for taking a ‘stricter approach’ to content it shows users under 18
Among the measures, the popular photo-sharing service will be implementing tools to help users take breaks, or view new topics if they’ve been dwelling on one thing for too long, said Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a blog post.
Instagram will send notifications to teens after they’ve been using the app for 20 minutes to suggest they activate Take a Break reminders, Instagram spokeswoman Liza Crenshaw said.