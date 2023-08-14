Instagram’s Threads gets new features including sharing to Instagram DMs

News

Instagram’s Threads gets new features including sharing to Instagram DMs

  • Threads by Instagram is set to add a range of new features, including the ability to share Threads posts directly to Instagram DMs.
  • Another significant feature is the addition of custom alt-text for photos and videos, enhancing accessibility for visually impaired users.
  • Users can now easily access all liked posts in a single section under settings, and the app will support rel=me links for identity verification across platforms.

