Instagram’s Threads gets new features including sharing to Instagram DMsAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:14
Instagram’s Threads gets new features including sharing to Instagram DMs
Instagram’s Threads gets new features including sharing to Instagram DMs
- Threads by Instagram is set to add a range of new features, including the ability to share Threads posts directly to Instagram DMs.
- Another significant feature is the addition of custom alt-text for photos and videos, enhancing accessibility for visually impaired users.
- Users can now easily access all liked posts in a single section under settings, and the app will support rel=me links for identity verification across platforms.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote