Installation of 22,000 EV charging stations to be done by Oil PSUs

Indian Oil Corporation and two other public sector oil firms will install 22,000 electric vehicle charging stations over the next 3-5 years to support the nation’s target to reduce its carbon intensity and reach net zero emissions by 2070.
IOC, the country’s largest state-controlled refiner by capacity, will set up EV charging facilities at 10,000 fuel outlets over the next three years, chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said.
IOC plans to set up 50 KW EV charging stations at every 25-km and 100 KW heavy-duty chargers at every 100-km to weave a network that will provide customers easy access for charging their electric vehicles, he said adding the charging stations would be set up at existing and new petrol pumps across the country.