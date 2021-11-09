    Installation of private EV charging in Delhi to cost just ₹2500

    • Charging electric vehicles is set to become easier with the Delhi government launching a single-window facility that aims to make the process of installing private EV charging points at commercial, institutional or residential locations a hassle-free experience.
    • Delhi government will charge only ₹2500 to install private chargers for light electric vehicles, including two and three-wheelers at malls, apartments, hospitals, and other places in the city.
    • They are also providing a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for the installation of EV chargers in Delhi.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.