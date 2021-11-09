Installation of private EV charging in Delhi to cost just ₹2500

HomeNewsInstallation of private EV charging in Delhi to cost just ₹2500
Charging electric vehicles is set to become easier with the Delhi government launching a single-window facility that aims to make the process of installing private EV charging points at commercial, institutional or residential locations a hassle-free experience.
Delhi government will charge only ₹2500 to install private chargers for light electric vehicles, including two and three-wheelers at malls, apartments, hospitals, and other places in the city.
They are also providing a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for the installation of EV chargers in Delhi.