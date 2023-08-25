Instant Grocery Delivery Startup Zepto Becomes First 2023 Unicorn From India With $200M Infusion

- Zepto, an instant grocery delivery startup, has become India’s first unicorn of 2023. It attained this status after raising $200 million in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to $1.4 billion.
- Despite the protracted slowdown in the Indian economy, Zepto has managed to thrive while other instant delivery startups have struggled. The startup is aiming to go public by 2025.
- Zepto plans to stay disciplined even with the new capital, focusing on supply chain and customer facing product improvement.