Subscribe

Instant Grocery Delivery Startup Zepto Becomes First 2023 Unicorn From India With $200M Infusion

  • Zepto, an instant grocery delivery startup, has become India’s first unicorn of 2023. It attained this status after raising $200 million in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to $1.4 billion.
  • Despite the protracted slowdown in the Indian economy, Zepto has managed to thrive while other instant delivery startups have struggled. The startup is aiming to go public by 2025.
  • Zepto plans to stay disciplined even with the new capital, focusing on supply chain and customer facing product improvement.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »