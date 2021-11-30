Home News Institutions enabled to buy and sell crypto using USD via Crypto.com and Silvergate.
- Silvergate is a major crypto bank known for assisting the launch of El Salvador’s crypto wallet Chivo.
- Major cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com continues expanding its crypto on-ramp and off-ramp solutions with a new partnership with the California state-chartered bank Silvergate.
- Silvergate is a crypto-focused bank known as the issuer of Facebook’s not-yet-launched digital currency Diem USD and the manager of its reserve.
