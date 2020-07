Intel Capital will invest ₹ 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital’s investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to ₹ 117,588.45 crore.