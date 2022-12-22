Intel divides graphic chips unit into two; Raja Koduri named chief architect

While accelerated computing teams will join Intel’s data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, the consumer graphics section will be integrated with the client computing department, which develops processors for personal PCs.
Raja Koduri, who oversaw the division that handled graphic chips, will take over as the company’s chief architect and direct its long-term approach to technology and chip design.
