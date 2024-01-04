Subscribe

Intel launches Articul8 AI, a new enterprise-focused AI software company

  • Intel, in partnership with DigitalBridge, has launched a new AI platform company, Articul8 AI, which is based on a proof-of-concept developed in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group.
  • Articul8 AI’s software product is designed to meet the needs of enterprises, offering scalability, security, and sustainability, and can be deployed on cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments.
  • The launch of Articul8 AI is part of Intel’s strategy to raise capital for its expansion plans, including the development of new chip factories and advanced chip manufacturing nodes.

