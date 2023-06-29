International transaction tax relaxation extended until October

- The Ministry of Finance in India has extended the deadline for applying revised Tax Collection at Source (TCS) rates till October 1, 2023.
- The existing rules, prior to the amendment by the Finance Act 2023, will continue to apply with no changes in TCS for payments up to Rs 7 lakh per individual per annum under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and overseas travel tour packages.
- The Centre has also decided to postpone the inclusion of credit card payments in LRS, allowing Banks and Card networks additional time to implement IT based solutions.