Internet outraged as Elon Musk-led Twitter reportedly cuts parental leaves for companies in bankruptcy

Image Credit: BT
  • The internet is outraged after internal company documents revealed that Twitter, led by Elon Musk, has reportedly cut parental leaves for companies in bankruptcy.
  • The documents were cited by the New York Post.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

The smartest newsletter, partly written by AI.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals