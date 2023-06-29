Internet Shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab Inflict $1.9 Billion Hit on Indian Economy

- A total loss of $1.9 billion was incurred due to internet shutdowns in Manipur and Punjab, leading to about $118 million loss in foreign investment and roughly 21,268 job losses.
- With a shutdown risk that’s reached 16% in 2023, according to the NetLoss calculator, these shutdowns suggest the potential for economic harm to India’s continued growth.
- Internet shutdowns not only cause immediate damage but also hinder long-term growth, upsetting e-commerce, increasing unemployment, and introducing financial and reputational risks for companies.