Intimacy brand MyMuse secures pre-Series A funding

  • MyMuse, a D2C intimacy brand, has raised $2.7 million in a pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital, with participation from Sauce VC, Whiteboard Capital, Trifecta Capital and Kunal Shah.
  • The Mumbai-based company will use the funds to finance inventory, strengthen its omni-channel presence, scale distribution across India, and enhance brand awareness.
  • Co-founded by Sahil and Anushka Gupta in 2021, MyMuse offers sexual wellness products and has served over 150,000 customers across more than 800 cities.

