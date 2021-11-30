Introducing ProductGeeks Conf Speaker: Ultrahuman Founder, Mohit

At Productgeeks Conf, we aim to bring you a variety of insights from the practitioners out there.

World’s first audio conference, Productgeeks conf starts from Dec 1st and will continue till Dec 17th (Mon-Fri, 7-8 PM IST) – with a bunch of amazing speakers and a lot of actionable insights.

Introducing Conf speaker: Mohit Kumar, Cofounder of Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is among the new breed of startups targeting global consumer market and has taken a very different stand when it comes to building a health product – i.e. the cyborg tracker.

At Productgeeks Conf, Mohit will share the early days of product hypothesis, validation, experiments, and launching a global consumer product.

Date: December 3

Timing: 7 PM – 8 PM IST

Format: Audio, Interactive.

Ticket price: Free for you.

Conf Agenda

