    Introducing ProductGeeks Conf Speaker: Ultrahuman Founder, Mohit

    At Productgeeks Conf, we aim to bring you a variety of insights from the practitioners out there.

    World’s first audio conference, Productgeeks conf starts from Dec 1st and will continue till Dec 17th (Mon-Fri, 7-8 PM IST) – with a bunch of amazing speakers and a lot of actionable insights.

    Introducing Conf speaker: Mohit Kumar, Cofounder of Ultrahuman

    Ultrahuman is among the new breed of startups targeting global consumer market and has taken a very different stand when it comes to building a health product – i.e. the cyborg tracker.

    At Productgeeks Conf, Mohit will share the early days of product hypothesis, validation, experiments, and launching a global consumer product.

    Date: December 3
    Timing: 7 PM – 8 PM IST
    Format: Audio, Interactive.
    Ticket price: Free for you.
    Invite your friends too!

    Conf Agenda

    Who else is speaking at Productgeeks Conf?

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.