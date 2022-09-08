fbpx
Register

Introducing UnPluggd speaker: Bizom’s Lalit Bhise (on selling SAAS, price-market fit and more)

UnPluggd Conf

India’s biggest startup / product conference brings together teams that ships, i.e. founders, leaders. product, engineer and, marketing. The upcoming edition brings you the very best founders and leaders to share their growth playbook with you.

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and follows a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

🗓 Sep 23 and 24
📍MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)
🫵🏼 Hybrid Format (you can attend offline or online)

 

One of the themes for the upcoming UnPluggd conf is well..cockroach startups, i.e. the ones who survive, grow and scale sans noise and drama.

One of such companies is Bizom, a retail intelligence platform that empowers CPG companies with the right retail technology to digitize their supply chain ecosystem. Started in 2012, Bizom now has more than 550+ brands and 7.5 million retailers on its platform.

Bizom cofounder and CEO, Lalit Bhise will be sharing lessons learned building Bizom – esp when it comes to selling to Indian SMEs (something which is considered unsexy among VCs). Truly a cockroach startup founder, expect a lot of candid wisdom from Lalit on selling SAAS to Indian companies, finding price-market fit and a lot more!

0
0
0
0
0
0

Grab your discount code (ICECREAM)

Share »

More from unpluggd conference

Discover new products and insights on NextBigWhat

curated ideas and Products

Take me
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0