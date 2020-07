As investors comes on board post investment, they need regular updates on various aspects of startup followed by review meetings. Sharing accurate MIS on agreed timelines is very important.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks about the various metrics that investor look for and other data that they need for their review and evaluation purposes.

Listen to Podcast.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat