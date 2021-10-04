iOS 15 Impact on Email Marketing: Go back to basics

iOS 15 and its feature, Mail Privacy Protection, are expected to have quite a large impact on email open rate reporting.

This version of iOS will allow users to “Protect Mail Activity” which will cause open email data reporting to be inaccurate for emails processed through an Apple Mail App regardless of the email service or device used.

Apple’s new Mail Privacy Protection keeps senders from knowing if an email has been opened. It also blocks senders from seeing recipients’ IP addresses.

Instead of caring about open rates, here are some better metrics to monitor:

Click reach rate: percentage of subscribers driving clicks. Calculated by dividing unique clicks by unique sent over a given period.

Click-through rate: percentage of unique subscribers who click on an email. This is an obvious, yet important metric.

Revenue per subscriber.

Revenue per email.

In this case, we recommend isolating Apple Mail users to continue tracking open rates reliably and also finding ways to normalize other types of engagement in your emails – whether that’s through one-click email feedback or encouraging subscribers to “Reply”.