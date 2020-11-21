iOS users can soon play Fortnite thanks to Nvidia (GeForce)

GeForce NOW transforms underpowered or incompatible hardware into high-performance GeForce gaming rigs.

Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay availability of the game. While the GeForce NOW library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale.

We’re looking forward to delivering a cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce NOW. Members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon.[Nvidia]