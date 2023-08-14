iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Premature Battery Degradation

News

iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Premature Battery Degradation

  • Numerous iPhone 14 Pro users are witnessing unexpected battery wear within a year of use.
  • Users and influencers have voiced their battery health concerns on social media platforms.
  • Despite Apple’s claim about its battery’s resilience, the early reports indicate substantial degradation before reaching the stated charge cycles.

