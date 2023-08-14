iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Premature Battery DegradationAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 11:48
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Premature Battery Degradation
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Premature Battery Degradation
- Numerous iPhone 14 Pro users are witnessing unexpected battery wear within a year of use.
- Users and influencers have voiced their battery health concerns on social media platforms.
- Despite Apple’s claim about its battery’s resilience, the early reports indicate substantial degradation before reaching the stated charge cycles.
