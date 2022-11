Snapdragon 8 chip scored 1483 in single-core testing and 4709 in multi-core testing, according to Geekbench results. Single-core and multi-core scores for the A16 Bionic were 1874 and 5372, respectively.

For instance, the A15 Bionic processor, which is present in the iPhone 13 Pro and less expensive iPhone 14 models, outperformed Qualcomm’s most recent technology with a single-core score of 1709 as opposed to 1483.

[Via]

