iPhone 15 experiences lower sales in China compared to iPhone 14

  • Sales of iPhone 15 in China have reportedly declined by 4.5% in the first 17 days of availability compared to the same period for iPhone 14.
  • The drop in sales is attributed to weak consumer demand and strong competition from domestic rivals like Huawei, which has become the best-selling smartphone manufacturer in the region.
  • Despite the downturn in China, Apple could offset this with strong domestic sales in the United States, but overall, the company has seen revenue declines for the last three quarters.
