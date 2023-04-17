iPhone 15 Pro to Feature ‘Action’ Button for Powering Off/Force Restarting

- The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a new button press combination to power off and force restart the devices.
- The mute switch is expected to be replaced with an “Action” button, which will take on the role of the volume buttons when powering off/resetting the iPhones.
- The “Action” button may also be used to take photos in the Camera app, with force-sensitivity enabling a light press to auto-focus the camera, a hard press to take a picture, and a hard/long press to record video.
- Apple is said to be opting to not use solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
