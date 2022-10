Apple marked the iPhone 5c as a vintage product in October 2020, which meant the company and its service providers could only provide certain repairs for the product.

On November 1, Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product, ending all services. It would mark the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day.

