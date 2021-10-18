iPhone users beware! Bitcoin scammers hacking devices via Tinder, Bumble

HomeNewsiPhone users beware! Bitcoin scammers hacking devices via Tinder, Bumble
Cryptocurrency scammers are targeting iPhone users across three continents through popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, cybersecurity firm Sophos Research stated in a recent report.
In addition to stealing money, the scammers can use the fake cryptocurrency app to even gain access to victims’ iPhones, Sophos found.
For this, cybercriminals use ‘Enterprise Signature’, a system for software developers to pre-test new iOS applications with selected iPhone users before they are submitted to the Apple App Store for review and approval.