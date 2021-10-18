    iPhone users beware! Bitcoin scammers hacking devices via Tinder, Bumble

    • Cryptocurrency scammers are targeting iPhone users across three continents through popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, cybersecurity firm Sophos Research stated in a recent report.
    • In addition to stealing money, the scammers can use the fake cryptocurrency app to even gain access to victims’ iPhones, Sophos found.
    • For this, cybercriminals use ‘Enterprise Signature’, a system for software developers to pre-test new iOS applications with selected iPhone users before they are submitted to the Apple App Store for review and approval.
