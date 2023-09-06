No Result
View All Result
- Hackers use a tool called Flipper Zero to spam iPhones with fake Bluetooth connection requests, rendering the device virtually unusable.
- The attack, a ‘Bluetooth advertising assault,’ involves programming the Flipper Zero to act as a Bluetooth accessory, causing a continuous stream of pop-up pairing requests.
- A security researcher demonstrated this flaw as a warning, suggesting Apple should allow users to ignore unknown Bluetooth connections, but Apple has yet to comment.
Via
No Result
View All Result
Only the imp updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications