Irish DPC mandates evidence of legitimate interest in data processing
Irish DPC mandates evidence of legitimate interest in data processing
September 14, 2023
Airbnb Ireland UC was ordered by Irish DPC to alter policies for GDPR violations.
‘Legitimate interest’ entity justification for data processing examined.
Similar clauses exist in India’s DPDP Act, 2023, underlining global significance of issue.
