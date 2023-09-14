Subscribe

Irish DPC mandates evidence of legitimate interest in data processing

  • Airbnb Ireland UC was ordered by Irish DPC to alter policies for GDPR violations.
  • ‘Legitimate interest’ entity justification for data processing examined.
  • Similar clauses exist in India’s DPDP Act, 2023, underlining global significance of issue.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »