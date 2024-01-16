Is alternative meat the recipe for a healthier Planet?

Given China’s rising demand for quality proteins and the climate ramifications, climate-friendly investors worldwide should be all over new proteins in China. – Tao Zhang

Impact investor Tao Zhang explores the potential of alternative proteins in China. He discusses how these ‘new proteins’ can be a solution to climate change and a massive business opportunity.

Table of Contents

The Role of New Proteins

New proteins, which are alternatives to animal protein, have the potential to reduce resource-intensive and environmentally damaging practices associated with traditional animal protein production.

With China’s significant consumption of meat and seafood, engaging it in the switch to these alternatives is crucial for global climate goals.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Opportunity Amidst Rising Consumption

Although per person meat consumption in China is relatively low compared to other countries, it could increase with rising incomes.

This presents an opportunity for investment in new proteins which could help Chinese consumers contribute towards environmental solutions.