Is alternative meat the recipe for a healthier Planet?
Given China’s rising demand for quality proteins and the climate ramifications, climate-friendly investors worldwide should be all over new proteins in China. – Tao Zhang
Impact investor Tao Zhang explores the potential of alternative proteins in China. He discusses how these ‘new proteins’ can be a solution to climate change and a massive business opportunity.
Table of Contents
- The Role of New Proteins
- Opportunity Amidst Rising Consumption
- Challenges in Promoting New Proteins
- Localized Product Development Strategy
- Boosting Popularity through High-end Chefs
- Government Support and Entrepreneurial Efforts
The Role of New Proteins
New proteins, which are alternatives to animal protein, have the potential to reduce resource-intensive and environmentally damaging practices associated with traditional animal protein production.
With China’s significant consumption of meat and seafood, engaging it in the switch to these alternatives is crucial for global climate goals.
Opportunity Amidst Rising Consumption
Although per person meat consumption in China is relatively low compared to other countries, it could increase with rising incomes.
This presents an opportunity for investment in new proteins which could help Chinese consumers contribute towards environmental solutions.