 Is This The End For Amazon, TSMC and META? | Acquired

Meta’s Future and Potential Acquisitions

Meta’s current trajectory is generally positive, with structural changes that could enhance its competitive edge.

However, a shift from a growth mindset to a scarcity-focused one may be necessary.

A potential acquisition of Shopify could close the loop on e-commerce and advertising, despite possible legal hurdles.

Potential Weakness of AWS’s Policy

AWS’s commitment to never deprecate services, even those that are not cost-effective, could potentially be a weakness.

Maintaining costly services that are not optimized could have negative financial implications.

Differences Between Seattle and Silicon Valley Tech Companies

Seattle-based tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon are platform-focused, prioritizing backwards compatibility and customer trust.

Silicon Valley companies are more consumer-focused and are often seen as less reliable.

Microsoft’s Geographical Advantage

Microsoft’s geographical location in Seattle saved it from a talent drain during its difficult years.

The culture in Seattle encouraged employees to stay, providing Microsoft with a strong foundation of talent when it was needed most.

Risks Associated with Moore’s Law

The potential risks associated with Moore’s Law running out and the challenges of getting smaller than one nanometer are significant.

Companies like TSMC need to invest heavily in advanced packaging and other technologies to stay competitive.

Importance of Geographical Investment

TSMC’s investment in Japan could help them make more progress in the trailing edge of technology, highlighting the importance of geographical investment in maintaining competitiveness.

Critique of Meta’s Metaverse Strategy

Meta’s metaverse strategy could be detrimental, distracting from its core strengths as a social network and services company.

The market may be overly pessimistic towards Meta, which maintains a strong position in social media and advertising.

TSMC’s Approach and Risks

TSMC’s current strategy is praiseworthy, given the complex situation it faces.

However, geopolitical and geological risks associated with concentrating all engineering in Taiwan are significant.

TSMC should continue to invest in advanced packaging and other technologies to maintain competitiveness.

Amazon’s Overinvestment and ‘Day Two’ Phase

Amazon is in a ‘day two’ phase, indicating a need to focus on profitability.

Overinvestment in its logistics network and overhiring have led to an unmanageable cost structure.

Amazon should embrace its current stage and abandon perpetual startup mentality.

Challenges for Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) faces challenges including a potential decrease in startup formation and competition from Microsoft.

AWS should concentrate on its core strengths and avoid overextending itself.

I think [Meta is] broadly on the right track. I would acquire Shopify and I would take the FTC and just throw it to court when they stop it. I think they need to close the loop on e-commerce and advertising. – Ben Thompson

Need for Companies to Embrace Current Stages

Companies should embrace their current stages and focus on their core strengths.

They also need to be cognizant of the risks and challenges they face, such as geopolitical risks and market competition.

You can’t be a startup forever and it’s bad too. – Ben Thompson

Customer Lock-in and Cloud Providers

AWS’s strength lies in its vast array of features, creating strong customer lock-in.

However, companies often fantasize about being ‘cloud agnostic’, but find that certain services are better suited to specific cloud providers.

