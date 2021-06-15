ISACA’s new certification in emerging technologies can make you stand out from the crowd in the post-pandemic times

During the past few years, technological advances tried making inroads into

businesses. COVID-19 pandemic turned the tables now and have laid a clear road

making technology backed business model a necessity and no longer a privilege.



Also, with the unprecedented changes the Covid-19 pandemic have brought upon

the economic landscape, major industries are now investing in a workforce adaptable to market changes.

The above two factors lay down the significance of

continuous learning, upskilling and cross -skilling to be relevant in the post pandemic

job market.



With a nudge from COVID-19, remote learning has paved the way to advance one’s

skills. But given the huge clamour offered by the internet, choosing the right

technology to learn has become onerous.



The IT governance professionals preferred choice ISACA has eliminated the chaos

globally launching the Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) certification, which

will enable IT professionals to boost their skillset in the emerging technologies of

cloud computing, IoT, blockchain, AI.



Why CET Certificate?

The convergence of the above technologies is known to unlocking the next wave of

innovation, yielding new business solutions transforming world like never before. So,

it is important for professionals in IT to have an understanding of emerging

technologies and how they intersect with their work, as well as impact their

organizations at a business level.



CET certificates of ISACA provide both a deep examination of each technology and

a holistic view of the connections among the emerging technologies, allowing IT

professionals to upskill and cross-skill in the following domains:

– Cloud Fundamentals Certificate

– Blockchain Fundamentals Certificate

– IoT Fundamentals Certificate

– Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals Certificate

Who can get a CET certificate?

The CET certification is designed to be a good fit for professionals at different levels

and job functions—from students and recent graduates wanting to build their

résumés, to those already established in roles in governance, risk and compliance;

IT audit; network administration; software development; information security;

enterprise architecture and business management.



No matter where you stand, CET certificate is one must possess to be future ready.

Why from ISACA?

Widely trusted and respected by executives, ISACA certifications consistently rank

among the top paying IT credentials. That says it all.

The new ITCA certification joins an established set of renowned ISACA credentials

that have been part of the IT professional community’s learning journey for years,

CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CSX-P, CDPSE, ITCA.

The intuitive ability of IoT, cognitive power of AI, the infallible memory of blockchain,

the enormous capacity of cloud is together breaking and rebuilding business models

and processes transforming every industry, sector, and line of business on its head.



A technologically enabled future has arrived. It’s time to carve your niche in it to

stand out from the rest in the post pandemic world.

Begin your transformation with the most -suited certification – CET from ISACA. For more than 50 years, ISACA®️ (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations