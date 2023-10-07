ISRO initiates testing for unmanned flight in Gaganyaan mission

- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun testing its unmanned flight for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability.
- The mission involves launching a crew of three to an orbit of 400 km for three days and safely returning them to earth.
- The LVM3 rocket, re-configured to meet human rating requirements, has been identified as the launch vehicle for the mission, with the first development flight Test Vehicle (TV-D1) in final stages of preparation.