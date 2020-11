ISRO launched the PSLV-C49 rocket carrying 10 satellites from Sriharikota.

The PSLV-C49 contains an all-weather earth observation satellite known as EOS-01 and 9 other satellites from customer nations. The launch is the first to happen since the COVID lockdown.

ISRO said all the satellites had separated and been injected into their intended orbits successfully by 3.34 pm on 7th November.