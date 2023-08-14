ISRO Prepares for Launch of Aditya L-1, Its First Sun-Studying Space Mission

ISRO Prepares for Launch of Aditya L-1, Its First Sun-Studying Space MissionAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 15:37
- ISRO’s Aditya L-1 mission, designed to study the sun, is ready for launch, to be placed 1.5 km from Earth in the Sun-Earth system’s Lagrange point 1.
- The satellite will allow observation of solar activities and their impacts on space weather, providing critical data on coronal heating, mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and space weather dynamics.
- The spacecraft will carry seven payloads, including a variety of spectrometers and a solar wind particle experiment, for in-depth observation of the sun’s different layers and solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.
