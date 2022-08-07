ISRO says satellites placed on new rocket mission no longer usable

- Earlier in the day, the space agency launched a historic mission as its small-lift launch vehicle – carrying an Earth Observation Satellite and co-passenger student satellites AzaadiSAT – lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.
- ISRO said failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. The space agency said a committee would analyse and make recommendations into the episode, adding that with the implementation of those recommendations “ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2”.
