ISRO to launch GSAT-20 satellite using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket

- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will use SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket to launch its heavy communication satellite GSAT-20, marking the first time ISRO has utilized SpaceX’s services.
- The GSAT-20 satellite, which weighs about 4,700 kg, will enable high-speed internet services across India, including in-flight internet services and connectivity in rural and remote areas.
- The launch has been facilitated by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, which entered into a launch agreement with SpaceX last year.