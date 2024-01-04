Subscribe

ISRO to launch GSAT-20 satellite using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket

  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will use SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket to launch its heavy communication satellite GSAT-20, marking the first time ISRO has utilized SpaceX’s services.
  • The GSAT-20 satellite, which weighs about 4,700 kg, will enable high-speed internet services across India, including in-flight internet services and connectivity in rural and remote areas.
  • The launch has been facilitated by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, which entered into a launch agreement with SpaceX last year.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »