ISRO’s Aditya L1 set to reach final L1 orbit on January 6

  • ISRO’s Aditya L1, launched in September, is expected to reach the Lagrange point (L1) on January 6, entering a ‘halo orbit’ around the L1 point, a unique position for continuous solar observation.
  • The spacecraft has been collecting scientific data and imaging the Sun since September 18, providing insights into high-energy X-ray of solar flares and full solar disc images.
  • The success of the mission depends on a crucial firing maneuver on January 6, which will ensure the spacecraft’s longevity in its orbit, according to ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

